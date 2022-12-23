Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 10,163 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $108,439.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,081,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,540,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Blanchard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30.

Udemy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 9,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Udemy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.