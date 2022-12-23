Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 6,515 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,589. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.