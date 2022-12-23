Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 332 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

ALGT traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,978. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $195.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.