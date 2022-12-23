Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Ingredion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.