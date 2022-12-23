Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 1.41% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,463. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

