Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,205 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,817 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 523,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 51,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

