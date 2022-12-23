Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 230 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.00. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

