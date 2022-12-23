Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 335 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.