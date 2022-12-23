Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 788 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NPK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,106. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.