Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Position Boosted by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Unisys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Unisys by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $23.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. CJS Securities lowered Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.