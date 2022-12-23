United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $450.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

URI opened at $350.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.50. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

