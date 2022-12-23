Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $328,550.67 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.43. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.