Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

