Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,366 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GRMN opened at $91.02 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
