Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $88.25

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $86.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

