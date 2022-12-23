Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Trimmed by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $41,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

