Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Reduced by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $54,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 282.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

