Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $78.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 56,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,653,000 after buying an additional 1,260,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,942,000 after buying an additional 135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

