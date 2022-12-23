Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VV opened at $173.45 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.