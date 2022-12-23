Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

