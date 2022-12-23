Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

