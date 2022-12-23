Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

