Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 110.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 186.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

