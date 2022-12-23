Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

