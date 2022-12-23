Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

