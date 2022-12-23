Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
