Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,778,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter.

