Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.