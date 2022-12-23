Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,616 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.51 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

