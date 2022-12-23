Venus Price Reaches $3.75 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Venus token can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00022233 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $845.13 or 0.05017199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29605186 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

