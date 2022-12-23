Verge Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $45.27 million and approximately $981,473.52 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00389927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00846716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00608204 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264426 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,295,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

