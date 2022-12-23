Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $967,748.11

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Verge has a market cap of $45.27 million and $967,748.11 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,797.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00391627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00853122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00606883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00265710 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,290,250 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

