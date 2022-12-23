Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Holdings Decreased by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the quarter. Veritone comprises about 17.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Veritone worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after buying an additional 87,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Veritone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $2,109,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.