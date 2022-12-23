Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Market Perform by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

