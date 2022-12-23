Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.84. 8,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,569,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $254,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.