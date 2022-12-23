Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $340.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $293.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

