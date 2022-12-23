Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading Down 5.1%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$43.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

