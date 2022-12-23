VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.79.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

