Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.41. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 99,222 shares.

Viking Energy Group Stock Up 14.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

