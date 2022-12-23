Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Position Raised by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 371.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,469,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vinco Ventures by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 171.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 515,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

