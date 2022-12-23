Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

