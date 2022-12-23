Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00017508 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $80.23 million and $11.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014314 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00227752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92081749 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,553,138.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

