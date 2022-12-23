Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 22,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

