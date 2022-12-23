Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.19. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 144,468 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$158.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

