Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

