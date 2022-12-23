Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.73 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

