WAX Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326,596,931 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,304,783,664.933771 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04827026 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,575,807.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

