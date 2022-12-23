Wealthpoint LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

