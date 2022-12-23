Wealthpoint LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

