Wealthpoint LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

